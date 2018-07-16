TÜRKİYE
Turkish national 'at peace' after return from Israeli detention
Ebru Ozkan, who arrived overnight in Istanbul, was arrested on June 11 at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport on terror charges which Ankara says are "groundless." An Israeli court has released her on bail.
Ebru Ozkan speaks to media in Istanbul after she was released by the Israeli court, on July 16, 2018. / AA
July 16, 2018

Turkish citizen Ebru Ozkan, who was arrested in Israel and released after a month, said she was finally "at peace," after arriving in Turkey on Monday. 

"Thank God it is over. I am in my country, I am at peace," Ozkan, 27, told reporters at the airport, adding she was glad that her more than a month-long ordeal has ended.

Ozkan, arrived overnight on a scheduled flight from Tel Aviv,  Anadolu Agency reported.

Ozkan, who was visiting occupied Jerusalem with a group of friends on June 11, was detained at the Ben Gurion airport on her way back to Istanbul for alleged links to "terrorist groups."

Bailed by Israeli court

Ozkan, had appeared at a hearing earlier in the day at the Ofer military court in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The court ruled to release Ozkan on bail of $4,110 (15,000 Israeli shekels) but took her passport. 

In addition, she had to visit the nearest police station. Prosecutors lodged an objection, but it was dismissed by the court.

The bill of indictment prepared by Israeli prosecutors accused Ozkan of "helping and providing various services to Hamas, disturbing the peace and bringing enemy money into Israel."

Hamas resistance group rules the blockaded Gaza enclave and has been regularly engaged in intense fighting with Israeli troops. 

Ozkan thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the support. 

According to presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, Ozkan was arrested on groundless claims in Israel. 

"I congratulate her for her unshaken stance on the process and wish her get well," Kalin wrote on Twitter. 

Other Turks detained by Israel

In January, Osman Hazir, a 46-year-old Turkish citizen, was arrested for taking a selfie at East Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque while holding a Turkish flag.

Last December, Israel arrested Abdullah Kizilirmak and Mehmet Gargili after they quarrelled with Israeli police, who had tried to bar them from entering the flashpoint holy site.

The same month, Adem Koc was arrested inside the Al Aqsa Mosque compound for allegedly "disturbing the peace and taking part in an illegal demonstration." 

SOURCE:AA
