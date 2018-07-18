Hundreds of police and supporters of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega stormed a major stronghold of anti-government protesters on Tuesday, tearing down cobblestone barricades in a symbolic blow against efforts to oust the Sandinista leader.

Tuesday's clash lasted more than four hours, pitting hooded government loyalists bearing automatic weapons against youths wielding home-made mortars, and leaving the Monimbo suburb of Masaya city strewn with broken glass and shell casings.

At least 275 people have been killed in Nicaragua since protests erupted in April over a plan by Ortega's government to trim pension benefits. The government's heavy-handed response sparked a wider protest against Ortega's rule.

TRT World's Lionel Donovan reports.

Ortega is a former Marxist guerrilla leader who has held elected office since 2007 and also ruled the country from 1979 to 1990. The current violence comes after years of calm in Nicaragua and is the worst since his Sandinista movement battled US-backed "Contra" rebels in the 1980s.

Authorities have tightened the clamp-down in an apparent attempt to clear the main protest strongholds ahead of the 39th anniversary of the Sandinista revolution on Thursday.

Echoes of Samoza

On July 19, 1979 the Sandinistas entered the capital Managua after toppling the brutal Anastasio Somoza dictatorship with the help of an uprising in Masaya. Detractors say the repression ordered by Ortega in the same streets echoes tactics used by Somoza.

Ortega says the protests are an attempt to topple his elected government by force.

Despite the government's apparent victory in subduing Masaya, some protesters said they would not give up.

"Before Sunday, a people as special as the Nicaraguan people will be rising up, one way or another," said a student leader from Masaya who requested anonymity for fear of reprisals.

"We do not fight for cobblestones, for barricades. Our struggle is for democracy in the country. And today, the opposition is stronger than ever," he added.

Dozens of police remained on patrol in Monimbo on Tuesday after the confrontation subsided, as the largely indigenous town began to show signs of its usual calm.

Children rode on bicycles or walked their dogs, and adults conversed on street corners against the backdrop of abandoned barricades.

"This is a country that's lived through war for a long time," said a masked, pistol-wielding Ortega supporter from the self-described "Caravan for Peace" group that entered Masaya on Tuesday, declining to provide his name.