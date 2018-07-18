Dozens of buses reached two Syrian regime loyalist villages under siege from insurgents in the northwest, as part of a deal to evacuate residents on Wednesday, regime media said.

Some 6,000 people will leave, emptying out the mostly Shia villages of Fuaa and Kafraya in the Idlib countryside, a commander in the regional alliance that backs regime's Bashar al Assad said.

The opposition and Iran-backed forces agreed on a deal to evacuate the villages in return for the release of hundreds of detainees in regime prisons, sources said on Tuesday.

Opposition sources said Hayat Tahrir al Sham, a coalition spearheaded by Syria's former al Qaeda offshoot, and Iran's Revolutionary Guards had negotiated the deal.

"Buses and ambulances enter the villages of Fuaa and Kafraya to bring out the besieged people," regime news agency SANA said.

In April last year, thousands of people in the two villages were shuttled out to regime territory in a swap deal.

In return, hundreds of residents left two towns at the border with Lebanon which were in the hands of Sunni rebels and opposition forces at the time and besieged by pro-regime forces.

They were evacuated to insurgent territory in northern Syria.

Air strikes kill 15 civilians in south Syria: monitor

Unidentified air strikes have killed 15 civilians in an opposition and rebel-held pocket of southern Syria as regime ally Russia presses talks for Damascus to retake the area, a monitor said Wednesday.

The deadly strikes late Tuesday hit Nawa, the last town under opposition and rebel control in the southern province of Daraa, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Updating an earlier toll, the Britain-based monitor said 15 civilians had been killed in the strikes, nearly half of them women.