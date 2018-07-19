President Donald Trump extended an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet in Washington in the autumn, the White House said on Thursday.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders said on Twitter that Trump had asked National Security Adviser John Bolton to invite Putin, adding, "Those discussions are already underway."

The invitation was announced hours after the president tweeted that he looked forward to "our second meeting" as he defended his performance on Monday at the summit in which the two leaders conferred on a range of issues, including terrorism, Israeli security, nuclear proliferation and North Korea.

"There are many answers, some easy and some hard, to these problems ... but they can ALL be solved!" Trump tweeted.

The announcement of the invitation came as the White House sought to clean up days of confounding statements on the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election that sent Trump to the presidency.

TRT World's Philip Owira reports.

Trump's public doubting of Russia's responsibility in a joint news conference with Putin on Monday provoked withering criticism from Democrats and Republicans alike and forced the president to make a rare public admission of error.

Even Trump's director of national intelligence, Dan Coats, said he did not know what happened in Helsinki.

"Well, you're right, I don't know what happened at that meeting," Coats said in response to a question at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.