As the father of three children who grew up in Islamabad during Pakistan’s decade-long war with Taliban insurgents, my abiding memory is of the September 2008 evening the Marriott Hotel was bombed.

Like the 52 ill-fated people who died there, a group of my eldest daughter’s school friends had gathered at our suburban home for an Iftar dinner when news of the attack broke. But rather than loudly discussing it in the dining room, a handful of the teenage girls had discreetly moved to a bedroom where, over the telephone, they were quietly reassuring a terrified classmate.

Her house, located a hundred metres or so down the road from the hotel, had been rocked by the shockwave generated by the explosion. She was alone at the time and stranded on the upper storey after the force of the blast collapsed the indoor staircase of her home.

“Don’t talk about this in front of the others, baba,” my daughter Iyla cautioned, explaining that one of her friends was the daughter of Miangul Asfandyar Amir Zeb, a politician who was assassinated by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in December 2007 while campaigning in the restive Swat Valley for the forthcoming general election.

The children’s stoicism in the face of such a horrific event evoked mixed reactions in my mind. As a journalist who had previously covered conflict in the Middle East, I admired their courage, but as a father I felt pangs of guilt for not relocating them to my native London.

However, time has since proven that adversity can, indeed, build character. When panicked middle-class parents in vulnerable northern Pakistan reacted to the TTP insurgency by restricting their children’s movements to home and school, they rebelled by turning intra-school extracurricular events like debates into mixed-gender social affairs where they had precisely the kind of fun the TTP—and their parents—were seeking to deny them.

Pakistan’s “war generation”

Pakistan’s “war generation”, now aged 18-25, comprisesome 17.5 million people, or 17 percent of the voting public, and could have the decisive say in Pakistan’s forthcoming general election on July 25.

Unlike their elders, their ballot box decisions would not be moulded by the power struggles of competing political dynasties predating their births. That is particularly true of middle-class youngsters in northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, once the epicentre of the TTP rebellion.

At the last election, the province maintained its historic tradition of voting for a different party every time, elevating Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from the political wilderness into the national limelight. If he is successful in his bid to become prime minister, Khan must persuade KP voters to kick the habit.

Crossing the confluence of the Indus and Kabul rivers, the natural border of hilly KP and the rolling plains of populous Punjab, I wondered if Khan’s rallying call of “change” had convinced first-time “war generation” voters from the urban middle class - on paper, the natural constituency of the PTI. Their importance lies not so much in numerical strength as in their influential role as social trendsetters.

In Peshawar’s affluent University Town shopping district, I find that they—like their contemporaries in Islamabad—are focused on aspirational goals, many of which fly in the face of the conservative traditions embraced by the narratives of political parties.

Take, for instance, 21-year-old Noreena Shams, an energetic young woman who manages to pursue multiple careers as an engineering student, businesswoman, education activist and professional sportswoman with equal determination.

She is the survivor of a TTP vehicular suicide bombing attack which destroyed her family’s home in July 2010. Located next to the entrance gates of a paramilitary fort in Timergara, the administrative centre of northern Dir district of KP, the house was routinely in the line of night-time fire from TTP militants entrenched on facing hillsides. As such, the family was not particularly perturbed when shooting erupted around 1am that fateful night.

Rather than evacuating the upper storey bedroom they shared, they dozed until the suicide vehicle, under fire from troops in the fort, crashed into the wall of the property and exploded. The force of the blast tossed the family from their beds and rained shattered glass on them.

In an interview with TRT World, Noreena recalled dragging her physically disabled elder sister Sairah from the room and fleeing with her mother and three other siblings to the basement of the partially collapsed structure.

“The house was practically destroyed. Our servant, who was sleeping in the hujra (an unattached reception room), was convinced the entire family had been killed. The local community was amazed we had survived,” she said.

Since then, she has defied the ultra-conservative social mores of her native Dir, which had prompted her parents to name their third daughter Noorena; in Pashto. It means “no more girls”.