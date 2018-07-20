US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis opposed a measure that seeks the removal of Turkey from the F-35 programme, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

In a letter sent to the Senate and the House Foreign Affairs committees on July 7, Mattis expressed concerns about the defence budget, known as the National Defense Authorization Act.

"At this time, I oppose the removal of Turkey from the F-35 programme," he said.

"Turkey is a NATO ally and has been a programme participant since 2002, investing $1.25 billion, contributing to the supply chain and plans to procure 100 F-35As," he added.

Removing Turkey from the programme could cause disruption in a supply chain for the US military and its partners while increasing other program costs, Mattis said.

"If the Turkish supply chain was disrupted today, it would result in an aircraft production break, delaying delivery of 50-75 F-35s, and would take approximately 18-24 months to re-source parts and recover," he added.

Turkey's role in programme