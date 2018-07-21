Eight former Colombian rebels who once battled the government with rifles and bombs have been sworn into Congress.

The ex-combatants with the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia took their seats in Congress for the first time on Friday.

Under the terms of the 2016 peace deal between the FARC and the government, the group formed a political party, kept its famous acronym as the Revolutionary Alternative Common Force, and was awarded five seats each in the 108-member Senate and the 172-member lower house through 2026.

Two of the slated representatives are absent: One is jailed on US drug charges, while the other has returned to a demobilization zone, saying he fears for his safety.

TRT World spoke to Manuel Rueda in Bogota for the latest updates.

"A true milestone"

Before swearing in the new congress members, the outgoing President Juan Manuel Santos urged the nation to protect the nascent peace and put an end to violence.

"Today we are witnessing a true milestone in our history," said Santos, who won a Nobel Peace prize for his efforts to end the war, in his final address to Congress before leaving office on Aug. 7.

"Many - we must admit it - don't like seeing them in this place of debate and civility," Santos said.

"In my case, and I'm sure it's shared by millions ofColombians, it fills me with satisfaction that those who for more than half a century fought with arms against the state and its institutions, today submit to the Constitution and the laws of Colombia, as we all do.

"Welcome to this temple of democracy!"

The former rebels say they want to promote peace, democracy and human rights.