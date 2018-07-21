Boko Haram began as a small group of radicals in the capital of the northeastern Nigerian state of Borno in the early 2000s. It grew from an arguably non-violent group to become an internationally recognised and feared terrorist group.

It has similar ideological and strategic aims to groups such as the Taliban, Al Qaeda and Daesh. In March 2015 it briefly pledged allegiance to Daesh. In that year, the Global Terrorism Index ranked the group the most deadly terrorist group in the world.

Boko Haram believes that Nigeria is run by infidels and apostates. It rejects Nigeria's system of governance because it is not based on Boko Haram's interpretation of Islamic law. They want to impose their own version of the lawon the country.

The words Boko Haram are from Nigeria's Hausa language, spoken by the mostly Muslim group that is dominant in the northern half of the country. Despite their complex etymology, the words Boko Haram have come to mean "Western education is forbidden."

Much of the world learned of Boko Haram after the kidnapping of 276 schoolgirls in Nigeria's Chibok in 2014. That terrorist act spurred the worldwide "Bring Back Our Girls" campaign.

The effects of Boko Haram are felt throughout Nigeria and across the region. Among other victims, women and children have been abducted, killed and even used as suicide bombers.

TRT World'sAdesewa Josh has this special series of reports from Nigeria on survivors of Boko Haram's abuse.

Dapchi girls

People in a village in northern Nigerian say they're afraid to let their children go to school after Boko Haram abducted more than a hundred girls in February 2018.

The Government Girls Science and Technical College in Dapchi in Yobe state was closed following the attack, which reminded many of Boko Haram's kidnapping of 276 Chibok girls in 2014.

Aliyu Mabu, vice principal of the school, who helped some of the girls escape when Boko Haram stormed the school is concerned that most of them may never return to their studies.

Rebuilding Bama

Over 100,000 people were displaced when Boko Haram captured the town of Bama, a major international trading hub in northeast Nigeria, in September 2014.

After the liberation of the town in March 2015, residents began to gradually return.

But even today, residents who have come back say it no longer feels like home, as they struggle to rebuild their lives.