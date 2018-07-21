WORLD
2 MIN READ
Greece train hits migrants, kills two in two separate incidents
The train crashed two migrants walking on the Alexandroupolis-Ormenio line, shortly after its departure.Following a short delay, it continued and fatally hit a third person. The identities or nationalities of the victims have not been known yet.
Greece train hits migrants, kills two in two separate incidents
A train arrives to the border crossing between Macedonia and Greece, where rail traffic was closed by migrants for months, in Idomeni, Greece, Thursday on May 26, 2016. / AP Archive
July 21, 2018

Greek police say two migrants have been killed in northeastern Greece, hit by the same local train in two separate incidents.

Police in the city of Alexandroupolis say the train on the Alexandroupolis-Ormenio line runs parallel to the Greek-Turkish border a few kilometers (miles) to the east. 

The train hit two people walking on the tracks at 12:50 am on Saturday, shortly after its departure from Alexandroupolis. Police say one was killed and the other seriously injured.

Recommended

Migrants crossing into Greece from Turkey often use rail tracks to walk along at night.

The train driver reported the incident and was delayed. Only minutes after resuming its journey, at 2:20 am, the train fatally hit a third person.

The victims' identities or nationalities were not known.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote