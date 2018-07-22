Three-time champion Tiger Woods proved he’s still got what it takes as he rolled back the years on Saturday, roaring into contention at the British Open with a sizzling third-round 66 at Carnoustie.

On a day that was perfect for low scoring, Woods let rip with his driver and tucked into the birdie buffet with his red-hot putter, briefly grabbing a share of the lead — something the American had not done at a major since the 2013 Masters.

His five-under 66 was his lowest British Open round since he romped to victory at Hoylake in 2006 and left him only four shots behind Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner.

“That was good. I played well today. I really did. I hit a lot of good shots,” Woods told reporters.

“It would be better on Sunday, but I’m right there. I’ve got a chance at this, which is great. I didn’t know if that would ever happen again, but here I am with a chance in a major. It’s going to be fun.”

Woods has been plagued by knee and back injuries and dealt with personal problems including a marriage breakup since winning the last of his 14 majors a decade ago.

But few golfers have ever captivated a crowd more, and it was like watching a tape of him in his pomp as he pulled the driver out of the bag and went on the attack.

Sensing that something special was brewing, huge crowds swarmed across the Scottish links trying to catch a glimpse of the 42-year-old’s barnstorming charge. Even American playing partner Shaun Norris got swept along by Woods-mania.

“It’s crazy. Absolutely crazy to think so many people can follow a person,” he said. “There’s a couple of holes that people may be standing 15, 20 deep. It’s like playing with a mythical creature. It doesn’t feel real.”

"You're the man"