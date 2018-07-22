Pakistan’s army on Sunday called on the Supreme Court to initiate an inquiry into allegations levelled by a senior judge against the country’s top spy agency.

“In order to safeguard the sanctity and credibility of the state institutions, honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan has been requested to initiate appropriate process of ascertain the veracity of the allegations and take actions accordingly,” said Major General Asif Ghafoor, Pakistan military’s spokesman, in a statement.

TRT World spoke to Islamabad-based political analyst Mosharraf Zaidi for more insight into the story.

On Saturday, Justice Shaukat Siddiqui, a Islamabad High Court judge, accused Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of being involved in “manipulating the judicial proceedings” in the country.

“ISI officials approached my chief justice and told him ‘We will not let Nawaz Sharif and his daughter get out of jail prior to the general elections’,” Siddiqui had claimed in his speech at Rawalpindi Bar Association.