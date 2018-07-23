A magnitude 5.8 earthquake shook southeastern Iran early on Monday, following three earthquakes in the country on the previous day, including one that injured nearly 290 people in the west, state media reported.

"Up to now we only have reports of damage to some buildings and no casualties are reported," Majid Saeedi, head of Kerman province's crisis management body, told state television.

Rescue teams have been sent to 26 affected villages, Saeedi added.

The US Geological Survey put the magnitude of the quake at 5.5, with its epicentre 37 kilometres east of Kerman city. It said it was very shallow, at a depth of only 10 kilometres, which would have amplified its effect.

On Sunday, a magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit western Iran, injuring at least 287 people, hours after two quakes struck Hormozgan province in the south, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported.

Houshang Bazvand, governor of the affected province of Kermanshah, told IRNA that eight of the injured had been hospitalised and the rest were released after treatment.