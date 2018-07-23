The United Arab Emirates was ordered by the highest UN court on Monday to immediately allow Qatari families affected by a dispute between the countries to reunite, imposing the measure before it hears the full case filed by Qatar at a later date.

The UAE had argued before judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on June 28 that the case was without merit and should be dismissed, but on Monday the judges granted Qatar’s request for so-called provisional measures by a majority vote of 8 to 7.

According to Qatar, which filed the suit in June, the UAE has as part of the boycott expelled thousands of Qataris, blocked transport and closed down the offices of the Doha-based Al-Jazeera news channel.

“Many Qataris residing in the UAE appeared to have been forced to leave their place of residence without the possibility of return,” the judges’ ruling said.

“There is an imminent risk that the measures adopted by the UAE could lead to irreparable prejudice to the rights invoked by Qatar.”

Reactions

Qatar’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Lulwa al Khater, welcomed the ruling.