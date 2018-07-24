POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Erdogan says treatment of Mesut Ozil is racist and unacceptable
"Such a racist treatment towards a young man who has given his all to the German national team for his religious beliefs is unacceptable." – Turkish President Erdogan.
Erdogan says treatment of Mesut Ozil is racist and unacceptable
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil arrives in Singapore on July 23, 2018 for the International Champions Cup. / Reuters
July 24, 2018

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday the treatment of German-Turkish footballer Mesut Ozil was unacceptable after the star quit Germany's national team.

"Such a racist treatment towards a young man who has given his all to the German national team for his religious beliefs is unacceptable," Erdogan told reporters in parliament.

He said he spoke to Ozil on Monday night and described his approach as "beyond any form of admiration", adding that Ozil's critics "could not stomach" the photograph of the footballer and Erdogan that prompted criticism ahead of the World Cup.

The 29-year-old German playmaker of Turkish origin quit international duty, citing racial discrimination from German football officials over his meeting with Erdogan in May.

TRT World'sAssed Baig has the latest from Berlin.

More support

Ozil's English club Arsenal FC showed its support by sharing his picture on the club's official Twitter account and welcoming him back from the World Cup tournament held in Russia.

Ozil on Sunday quit the German national football team, citing “racism” in the criticism of him in the side’s World Cup debacle. 

Recommended

In a three-part statement on Twitter sent over the course of the day, an angry Ozil saved his bombshell for the final salvo. 

In it, the Arsenal midfielder blamed the German Football Federation (DFB) for failing to defend him against his most strident critics. 

“Arguably the issue that has frustrated me the most over the past couple of months has been the mistreatment from the DFB, and in particular the DFB President Richard Grindel,” he said.

Ozil said he had no regrets about his photograph with Erdogan that sparked questions about his loyalty to Germany’s national squad ahead of the World Cup.

Breaking his silence over the snapshot that caused outrage during the tournament, the Arsenal midfielder said in his statement that he was true to both his Turkish and German origins and insisted he did not intend to make a political statement.

“Like many people, my ancestry traces back to more than one country. Whilst I grew up in Germany, my family background has its roots firmly based in Turkey,” he said.

“I have two hearts, one German and one Turkish.”

Read his full statement in the tweets below:

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report