The European Commission offered on Tuesday to shoulder the cost of taking in migrants from boats in the Mediterranean, seeking to entice more governments to share the burden after Italy's new government closed the country's ports to rescue vessels.

Under the proposal, the EU's common budget would pay out 6,000 euros for each migrant taken in, as well as funding the cost of hundreds of expert personnel to help process mostly African migrants seeking asylum in Europe.

"We are ready to support member states and third countries in better cooperating on disembarkation of those rescued at sea," EU migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said.

The Commission's plan, which is aimed at EU governments that set up so-called controlled centres on their soil, follows a June leaders' summit that claimed success in reaching a hard-fought agreement to control immigration but left many details undecided.

The EU's executive said it wants to offer "full financial support" to any member state volunteering to set up so-called controlled centres where people in need of international protection and those who have no right to stay in the 28-nation bloc will be assessed.

It will be determined at these centres whether people qualify for asylum in Europe or should be sent home as economic migrants.

The proposals expand on those agreed at a fractious EU summit last month to respond to the decision by Italy's new populist government to turn away such vessels.

Irregular migration has fallen steeply since 2015, when more than a million people entered the EU, but polls show it is still a top concern for many of the EU's 500 million citizens.