US President Donald Trump on Tuesday kept open the possibility of negotiating an agreement to denuclearise Iran, two days after he rattled his sabre at the nation on Twitter.

“We’ll see what happens, but we’re ready to make a real deal, not the deal that was done by the previous administration, which was a disaster,” he said during a speech to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Iran on Monday dismissed Trump’s angry warning that Tehran risked dire consequences “the like of which few throughout history have suffered before” if it made threats against the United States.

Trump withdrew in May from the 2015 nuclear accord designed to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Tehran has said its nuclear work is just for electricity generation and other peaceful projects.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani cautioned Trump on Sunday about pursuing hostile policies against Tehran, saying, "War with Iran is the mother of all wars." But he did not rule out peace between the two countries, which have been at odds since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.