Saudi-led coalition forces Red Cross plane to land
A Saudi-led coalition battling in Yemen said it forced a Red Cross plane to land in southern Saudi Arabia. The Djibouti-bound plane changed course after taking off from Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa, reports the official Saudi Press Agency.
In this photo taken Tuesday, March 13, 2018 the sun sets in the port of Djibouti. The tiny Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti with less than one million inhabitants, has become a military outpost for China, France, Italy and Japan, with that nation's first overseas base since World War II. / AFP
July 25, 2018

A Saudi-led coalition battling in Yemen on Tuesday said it forced a Red Cross plane to land in southern Saudi Arabia after it veered off course to fly over a military operation area in Yemen.

The plane heading to Djibouti changed its course after taking off from Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa, the coalition said in a statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency.

"Coalition forces communicated with the aircraft on the international distress frequency ... but the crew did not respond," a coalition spokesman said.

"Commands were given to redirect the aircraft away from the operations zone but to no avail. The aircraft was forced to land in Jizan" in the south of the kingdom.

The coalition accused the crew of airspace violation and jeopardising the safety of four passengers onboard.

Technical issues

The International Committee of the Red Cross later said the plane headed from Sanaa to Djibouti had made "an unscheduled stop" in Jizan "due to technical issues."

Recommended

"The issue was resolved and the plane has landed in Djibouti this evening," it said in a statement, adding that the ICRC was "investigating."

The humanitarian agency last month pulled 71 of its international staffers from Yemen over rising security threats, following the killing of a Lebanese employee in southern Taez city in April.

Those withdrawn from Yemen represent more than half of the ICRC's international staff in the country.

The ICRC said that the decision would lead to the "crippling" of its life-saving work in the war-ravaged country, which includes emergency medical work and food assistance.

The ICRC is known for its unrelenting commitment to neutrality, seeking to engage all parties to armed conflicts including extremists like the Islamic State group while carrying out humanitarian work.

The conflict between Iran-backed Huthi rebels and Yemen's government, allied with Saudi Arabia, has claimed nearly 10,000 lives since 2015.

Yemen's multi-faceted conflict has pushed the impoverished country to the brink of famine, triggering what the United Nations says is the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

SOURCE:AFP
