Sixteen senators quit Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari's ruling party on Tuesday and the country's third-most senior politician said he might follow suit, in a blow to the leader who is seeking re-election next year.

Fourteen of the 16 lawmakers left the All Progressives Congress (APC) to join the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP), a letter read on the senate floor stated. Another two senators later left the ruling party while parliament was in session.

Senate President Bukola Saraki, the number-three political leader in Africa's biggest economy, told Reuters in an interview a few hours later that the chances of him also leaving the APC were "very, very high."

Ruling party in turmoil

In a statement, a Buhari spokesman said no harm would be done to the party by the departures and the APC had "done its utmost to stop the defections," without providing details.

Buhari expressed "total willingness to work with all members of the National Assembly, irrespective of their political party, for the benefit of the nation," the statement said.

The fissures threaten to split support for Buhari within powerful patronage networks and among voters ahead of the presidential poll scheduled for February 2019 that will decide who runs Africa's top oil producer.

The defections, and the suggestion that there may be more to come, have taken place just weeks after a faction within the party said it no longer backed Buhari.

Fighting within the APC coalition, which united to unseat Buhari's predecessor rather than because of ideological unity, has mounted for years in a struggle for power and influence between those loyal to the head of state and others who say they have been targeted in a witch-hunt by the presidency.

Divisions emerged publicly in the weeks following the APC's conference in June where new party leaders were elected. Others saw their hopes of greater powers within the party dashed just months before the presidential and legislative elections.

Saraki to make announcement

The PDP, which was in power from the start of civilian rule in 1999 until Buhari took office in 2015, said in a tweet that 32 lawmakers in the lower House of Representatives had also joined from the APC.

The defections may also make it harder for Buhari to enact his legislative agenda for the remainder of his first term.

Saraki, speaking to Reuters, said he was considering his next move. "I will spend the next few days consulting with my colleagues who have defected and also my other colleagues from my state and make my announcement very soon," he said.