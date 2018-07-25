WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syria's Afrin readies for crucial harvest amid war
Most people in the northern Syrian region of Afrin earn a living from their estimated 25 million olive trees. But over the seven years of the Syrian war, many of the harvests have been lost and factories damaged.
Syria's Afrin readies for crucial harvest amid war
Fahim Mohammed, a Syrians olive farmer says "before the war the work was good and the harvest was good. But during the war we had to stop everything. Now we're returning to work." / TRTWorld
July 25, 2018

 A Syrian olive farmer, Fahim Mohammed says before the war began in 2011, the work and harvest were good. The fighting put an end to the farming, but in parts of the country, labourers have returned to the fields.  

With the harvest a few months away, factories such as the one owned by Ahmed Hamdo and Marian Muhammed will be important.

They're checking the equipment and deciding what needs fixing and cleaning before processing can begin.

The olive season is very important for Afrin. It makes money for the farmers, so there are more than 350 olive-processing factories in this region.

Recommended

However, numerous armed groups have occupied this territory and countries are still vying for control of it.

But Fahim and his friends have survived the war. They love this land and are determined to stay with their olive trees.

TRT World’s Sara Firth reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote