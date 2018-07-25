Daesh has claimed responsibility for the series of suicide bombings and attacks that sparked fighting between local armed groups in southern Syria's Sweida.

The attacks in Syria by the terror group have killed over 220 people, mostly pro-regime fighters, in some of the deadliest attacks in months, a war monitor said on Wednesday.

"Three bombers with explosive belts targeted Sweida city alone, while the other blasts hit villages to the north and east," said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Britain-based SOHR, said the group then followed up with further attacks, seizing three of the seven villages it had targeted.

He said 26 pro-regime fighters had been killed and more than 30 people wounded in the attack on populated areas close to Sweida city.

Syria's official news agency SANA confirmed the attack had killed and wounded people in the provincial capital.

Regime television also reported casualties in villages to the north and east, adding that the army was "targeting positions of the Daesh terrorist group in Sweida province's eastern countryside."

Abdel Rahman said unidentified warplanes were also targeting Daesh fighters in the area.

Despite pro-regime forces ousting the group from urban centres in eastern Syria last year, surprise raids in recent months have killed dozens of regime and allied fighters.

The regime of leader Bashar al Assad has in recent weeks ousted rebels from a majority of the country's south, part of which borders the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The regime controls almost all of Sweida province, but Daesh retains a presence in desert areas of its north and east.