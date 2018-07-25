POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Serena Williams says she's a victim of 'discrimination' over drug tests
The 23-time Grand Slam winner had previously described her treatment by the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) as shocking and raised questions about the number of times she had been tested this year.
Serena Williams of the United States returns the ball to Germany's Angelique Kerber during their women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018. / AP
July 25, 2018

Serena Williams has accused anti-doping authorities of “discrimination” because of the frequency with which she has been selected for random drug tests.

Williams expressed her frustration again on Tuesday after a visit from doping officials.

A report published by website Deadspin in June revealed Williams had already been tested on five occasions in 2018 while other American players had been tested once or not at all.

Williams, who gave birth to daughter Olympia 10 months ago, is working her way back on tour and her remarkable run to the Wimbledon final ensured she returned to the world’s top 30 in the WTA rankings this month.

SOURCE:Reuters
