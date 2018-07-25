No matter who loses the election, Pakistan will win.

Pakistan has never had a civilian government take the baton from an elected government, and hand it to the next. On July 25, Pakistanis participate in a third consecutive timely election. This country of almost 210 million people has never had the kinds of choices and opportunities it does today.

The traditional center of gravity in Pakistani politics has been the military, which has explicitly taken over the country three times, and maintains a firm grip over key issues of national importance, like Pakistan’s relationship with India, and with key global powers like the United States. But in recent years, this dominance has been corroded by three factors.

First, the evolution of Nawaz Sharif (and his PML-N party) as an anti-establishment figure who claims to seek to curtail the power of the army. Second, the emergence of critical alternative voices across the country—including academics, disenchanted ordinary citizens, and ethnic and religious groups—that have emerged from a decade and a half of the country’s battle against terrorists. And third, the development of the Pakistani judiciary as a robust and confident national institution that proactively competes for space in the national discourse.

Retire the binaries

In the past, a binary view of Pakistani politics as a contest between those that favour civilian democracy versus those that meekly submit to the military’s appetite for civilian powers, may have been accurate. But today the national polity is a fractured, disorganised mess in which even the traditionally well-organised family-led political parties are experiencing deep fissures.

Young Pakistanis make up the majority of Pakistan’s over 100 million registered voters, and they do not follow the orthodoxy of political rules in Pakistan.

Among the key choices available to them is Imran Khan, the cricketer-turned politician that appeals to the simplistic appetites of urban voters that view traditional politicians as meriting contempt and jail terms.

But equally relevant to the menu of choices available to young Pakistanis are the offers from the traditional twin towers of tradition politics. The PPP is led by an impressive and eloquent young Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the son of slain former prime minister, Benazir Bhutto. The PML-N has had to campaign with its leader and his telegenic daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif in jail on a corruption conviction. In their absence, the incumbent PML-N is being lead by Shehbaz Sharif, an effective administrator with a legendary appetite for delivering tangible outputs for his voters who has sought to soothe the frayed relationship between his party and the army.

Along with these three choices are an array of regional and issues-based parties that compete for the affections of the Pakistani voter based on ethnicity, and various kinds of appeals to religion.

The military has certainly not shied away from engaging the public discourse on issues that are seen by many in Pakistan as outside its domain. Part of the space it enjoys in the public imagination has been the product of how successfully it has retaken the pockets of Pakistani territory where terrorists and insurgents roamed freely as recently as 2014.

But perhaps, the one source of constant legitimacy for the military is the clumsy, incompetent and allegedly corrupt practices of political parties and their leaders. The noose of corruption has been tied around elected civilians many times, and it has been loosened as many times.