Officials announced that South Sudan's warring leaders have agreed to share power once again in a transitional government in the latest effort to end a five-year civil war.

South Sudan's information minister, Michael Makuei Lueth, announced the agreement between President Salva Kiir and armed opposition leader Riek Machar to reporters in Sudan's capital, Khartoum.

The agreement, initialed on Wednesday, will be signed on August 5, Sudan's Foreign Minister Al Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed said. There was no immediate comment from the armed opposition.

The "preliminary" deal sealed on Wednesday should be followed by a final one on August 5, Sudan's Foreign Minister Al Dierdiry Ahmed said at the signing ceremony in Khartoum witnessed by journalists.

Khartoum, as part of regional efforts to end the conflict in the world's youngest country, has hosted a round of peace talks since June between South Sudan's warring leaders President Salva Kiir and rebel chief Machar.

The rival groups have already agreed on a permanent ceasefire and withdrawing of their forces from civilian areas.

Kiir will lead South Sudan's government during the transitional period and Machar will return as first vice president, Sudan's official SUNA news agency reported.

Apart from Machar, Kiir will have four more deputies during an interim period under the agreement that was guided by Sudan and other east African nations.

Machar will be among five vice presidents in the new transitional government, according to the 11-page agreement. The warring sides also have agreed to share a 550-seat parliament, 332 from Kiir's group and 128 from Machar's faction.

The deal stipulates that there will be 35 ministers in the transitional government – 20 from Kiir's group and nine from Machar's, while the rest will represent other groups.

Previous failures

On July 7, they agreed on a power-sharing deal but its signing was delayed due to differences over the contents of the accord.