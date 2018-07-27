A wildfire that roared with little warning into a Northern California city claimed two lives as thousands of people scrambled to escape before the walls of flames descended from forested hills onto their neighborhoods, officials said on Friday.

Residents who gathered their belongings in haste described a chaotic and congested getaway as the embers blew up to a mile ahead of flames and the fire leaped across the wide Sacramento River and torched subdivisions in Redding, a city of 92,000 about 100 miles south of the Oregon border.

The blaze also leveled at least 125 homes, leaving neighborhoods smoldering and 37,000 people under evacuation orders.

"I've never experienced something so terrifying in my life," said Liz Williams, who loaded up two kids in her car and then found herself locked in bumper-to-bumper traffic with neighbors trying to retreat from Lake Redding Estates.

She eventually jumped the curb onto the sidewalk and "booked it."

The flames moved so fast that firefighters working in oven -like temperatures and bone-dry conditions had to drop efforts to battle the blaze at one point to help people escape.

Second firefighter dies

Redding fire inspector Jeremy Stoke was killed in the blaze, though no details were offered on what happened to him.

Another firefighter hired to try to contain the flames with a bulldozer was killed on Thursday, authorities said.

Fire crews in Redding for a time abandoned any hope of containing the flames and instead focused on saving lives.

"We're not fighting a fire," said Jonathan Cox, battalion chief with Cal Fire.

"We're trying to move people out of the path of it because it is now deadly, and it is now moving at speeds and in ways we have not seen before in this area."

Late Thursday, crews found the body of the bulldozer operator who had been hired privately to clear vegetation in the blaze's path.