Heavy monsoon rains batter India's Uttar Pradesh, killing dozens
Weather officials predicted more rain in the next 48 hours in India's most populous state where at least 60 people were killed and 53 others were injured after two days of heavy monsoon rains triggered house collapses and flooded wide swaths of land.
Indian women are transported on a bicycle cart on a flooded road following heavy rain in Mathura in India's Uttar Pradesh state on July 26, 2018. / AFP
July 28, 2018

At least 60 people have been killed in the past two days as monsoon rains triggered house collapses and flooded wide swaths of land in northern India, officials said on Saturday.

Weather officials predicted more rain in the next 48 hours in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh.

The deaths occurred since rains started on Thursday night, said government spokesman Awanish Awasthi. Ten of the victims died in Meerut district. 

In Agra, the northern Indian city where the white marble Taj Mahal is located, at least six died, including four members of a family who perished in a house collapse, Awasthi said.

He said the dead included women and children.

Hundreds of houses damaged

Officials said at least 53 people were injured and over 200 houses were damaged in the torrential rains.

Rains also damaged an outer boundary wall of the 16th century Fatehpur Sikri fort. 

However, there was no harm to the main monument and to human life, said another official, PK Singh.

Singh said authorities closed schools on Saturday in the area as the weather department issued an alert for more rains.

India's monsoon season usually lasts until October.

