Voters in Mali are voting to select a president amid increasing attacks by extremist groups linked to al-Qaida and Daesh.

Voters expressed concern about being targeted after al-Qaida's Mali branch warned against going to the polls.

Deadly communal clashes between ethnic groups and accusations of heavy-handed counter-terror operations also have complicated what President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita hopes will be a victory giving him a second term.

Keita, who was elected in 2013, faces 23 candidates in the first round.