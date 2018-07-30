WORLD
Turkey, Iran and Russia meet in Sochi for talks on Syria
Russia, Iran and Turkey, co-sponsors of Syrian peace talks held periodically in Kazakhstan, are meeting in Russia's Sochi to discuss issues related to the seven-year-long civil war.
Russia, Iran, and Turkey will meet on July 30-31 in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi to discuss issues related to the seven-year-long civil war. / TRTWorld
July 30, 2018

Turkey, Iran and Russia are meeting for another round of Syrian peace talks.

The summit is being held in Russia's Black Sea resort city of Sochi, better known for its beaches than political peace deals.

While backing separate sides in the Syrian conflict, Turkey, Russia and Iran launched a negotiations process last year in the Kazakhstan capital, Astana, mainly dealing with battlefield issues, such as ceasefires and de-escalation zones.

This week's talks will be challenging, given recent advances made by the Syrian regime that continue to target opposition positions even in de-escalation zones.

TRT World's Middle East correspondent, Sarah Firth, is in Sochi:

