The death toll from various wildfires in California rose to at least eight as shaken survivors recounted the horror of watching fast-moving flames whip through neighbourhoods and devour their homes.

An army of firefighters from across the country struggled in various locations around California to control 17 large-scale blazes that have reduced expensive homes to smouldering piles of rubble and turned tens of thousands of acres into ashen wastelands.

"I've been a lifelong resident of this community, and I've never seen a fire with such destruction here in this area ever before," said Shasta County Supervisor Leonard Moty commenting on the Carr fire, one of the largest.

Alyce Macken said she had only minutes to flee her home in the town of Redding with her husband Ted as the flames swept closer.

"At six o'clock in the morning there was a knock on the door, a pounding, and it was the sheriff telling us that we had 15 minutes to get out," Macken told AFP.

"We were out in 10 minutes. I was shaking, it just went by really fast."

Macken, who is retired, told AFP that she met other panic-stricken neighbours at a nearby shopping centre – and watched from afar as her home went up in flames.

"It was almost like a tornado with fire in it and it came over the hill and it wiped out our house, it wiped out our next door neighbour's home," she said.

Some 38,000 people have been evacuated in Shasta County due to the Carr fire, officials said.

A thick smoke haze covered a large segment of northern California, severely limiting visibility and contributing to breathing problems.

According to the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), 12,000 firefighters from as far away as Florida and New Jersey have deployed across the state.

Jay Gray has the latest from Redding, California.

Firefighter dies near Yosemite

A firefighter identified as Brian Hughes died on Sunday while battling the Ferguson Fire, which is near Yosemite National Park.

Hughes "was struck and killed by a tree" while fighting the blaze, the Sequoia and Kings National Parks Service said. "We grieve his loss," they wrote on Twitter.

The remains of a person who ignored Carr fire evacuation orders was found in a burned out residence on Sunday, said Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko.

Two firefighters were killed earlier battling the Carr blaze and three people – a 70-year-old woman and her two great-grandchildren aged four and five – perished when their Redding home was swallowed up by flames.

Firefighters and police are searching for seven people reported missing, Bosenko said.

He also said that 600 National Guard soldiers had been deployed to help in support duties such as roadblocks.