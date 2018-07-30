The Pakistani rupee surged by 5.4 percent to 120.84-122.45 per dollar on Monday, following domestic media reports over the weekend that China had agreed to provide $2 billion in loans.

A State Bank of Pakistan spokesman declined to comment on Monday about the media reports, which could not be confirmed.

Monday brought the first significant strengthening in years for the rupee, which had weakened more than 20 percent since December after four separate devaluations by the central bank.

Karachi-based brokerage Intermarket Securities said weekend publication of full results of the July 25 election may have helped sentiment, as did media reports of possible inflows from Saudi Arabia.

Officials from Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), or Pakistan Movement for Justice, party said they were in talks with independents and at least one other political party to form a coalition government.

Short-lived

But the rupee's advance might be short-lived, given Pakistan's economic problems, analysts said.