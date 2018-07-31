TÜRKİYE
Turkey is not without alternatives, presidential aide says
Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said he does not expect recent tensions with NATO ally, the US, to have a negative effect on the roadmap between the two countries for the northern Syrian city of Manbij.
While maintaining the cabinet meeting under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Presidential Complex in Ankara, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin held a press conference. / AA
July 31, 2018

Turkey is not a country that can be easily dispensed with, said the Turkish presidential spokesman on Tuesday.

"Everyone should know ... It may be the F-35 fighter jets or other issues. Turkey is not without alternatives," said Ibrahim Kalin, responding to US threats to impose sanctions or halt weapons sales to Turkey.

"The US using threatening language, using an ongoing legal issue as an excuse is unacceptable," Kalin told reporters at the presidential complex in Ankara.

Turkish-US relations soured after President Donald Trump threatened to impose sanctions on Turkey over American Pastor Andrew Craig Brunson, who was arrested in December 2016 on terrorism-related charges.

His charges include spying for the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist group by both the US and Turkey, as well as the EU.

He is also suspected of helping what Turkish authorities have dubbed the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), which is accused of masterminding a coup attempt in Turkey in July 2016.

The US Congress has also tried to halt the sales of F-35 jets, citing the arrests of US citizens in Turkey and Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defence systems.

Pointing out that both sides signed contracts for the sale, Ankara has responded that even if the F-35 sale were cancelled, Turkey has other alternatives.

Kalin also said that Turkey is not expecting the recent tensions to have a negative effect on the roadmap between the two countries for the northern Syrian city of Manbij, and that they have not in the past.

"The Manbij plan continues to be implemented as designed. It has a certain calendar and elements. These are being carried out step by step," he added.

