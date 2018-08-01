Iranian forces have withdrawn their heavy weapons in Syria to a distance of 85 kilometres from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, TASS news agency quoted a Russian envoy as saying on Wednesday, but Israel deemed the pullback inadequate.

Backed by Russia, Iran, and Lebanon's Shia Hezbollah militia, Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad has retaken territory in southern-western Syria from rebels, closing in on the Golan.

Moscow has sought to reassure Israel by saying it wants only Syrian forces to deploy on or near the Syrian-held Golan. Israel, however, insists that forces controlled by Iran, its arch-foe, exit Syria entirely now the civil war there is ending.

"The Iranians withdrew and the Shia formations are not there," TASS news agency quoted Alexander Lavrentiev, President Vladimir Putin's special envoy to Syria, as saying.

Lavrentiev said Iranian service personnel whom he described as advisors could be among Syrian regime forces who remain closer to the Israeli border.

"But there are no units of heavy equipment and weapons that could pose a threat to Israel at a distance of 85 kilometres from the line of demarcation", Lavrentiev said.

An Israeli official deemed such a pullback insufficient.