Protests in Zimbabwe's historic elections turned bloody on Wednesday as three people were killed after the army opened fire during demonstrations over alleged vote fraud and President Emmerson Mnangagwa appealed for calm.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm the unfortunate deaths of three people during the riots and melee which occurred in Harare Central business district," police spokeswoman Charity Charamba told state television.

The polls – the first since autocratic president Robert Mugabe was forced out by a brief military takeover in November – had offered Zimbabwe the chance of turning the page on a brutal chapter of its past.

But the mood quickly descended into anger and chaos as supporters of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) opposition declared they had been cheated.

TRT World spoke to Harare-based journalist Columbus Mavhunga for more details.

Soldiers fired live ammunition during opposition MDC party protests in downtown Harare, with the first victim dying from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Zimbabwe's Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said the army was deployed to disperse a violent crowd and to restore "peace and tranquility."

"You said you were better than Mugabe – you are the picture of Mugabe," shouted one young male protester wearing a white T-shirt. "We need security for the people."

Official results showed that the ruling ZANU-PF party had easily won the most seats in the parliamentary ballot – strengthening Mnangagwa's prospects of holding onto power in the key presidential vote.

MDC supporters burnt tyres and pulled down street signs as protests spread from the party headquarters in Harare.

"Now is the time for responsibility and above all, peace," wrote Mnangagwa on his verified Twitter account.

"At this crucial time, I call on everyone to desist from provocative declarations and statements."

No level playing field

European Union observers had earlier said they found an "improved political climate" in the elections but an "un-level playing field and lack of trust in the process."

It called for transparency in the release of results.

EU chief observer Elmar Brok said there were "efforts to undermine the free expression of the will of the electors through inducements, soft intimidation, pressure and coercion ... to try to ensure a vote in favour of the ruling party."

"On many occasions, preparation, financing, media and hopefully not in the counting – it was advantageous for the ruling party," he said.

Zimbabwean MDC opposition party on Wednesday condemned the army for opening fire on protesters

"We saw the deployment of military tanks and the firing of live ammunition for no apparent reason. We condemn in the strongest sense the action taken today," MDC spokesman Nkululeko Sibanda told reporters.

Mnangagwa issued a statement blaming the opposition for the unrest and fatalities.