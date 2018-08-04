At least seven rebels and an Indian army soldier were killed in gun battles in Indian-administered Kashmir, triggering violent protests by residents opposed to Indian rule, officials said on Saturday.

A young man was shot dead when Indian army fired on a rebel's funeral later on Saturday.

Army soldiers and Indian police cordoned off a neighbourhood in the suburbs of southern Shopian town overnight, leading to an exchange of fire with rebels, police said.

One rebel was killed overnight while four more died early on Saturday.

Indian army shoots at funeral

The fighting sparked protests and clashes as hundreds of residents tried to march to the site of the battle to help the rebels escape.

Indian troops fired warning shots, shotgun pellets and tear gas at the stone-throwing protesters, wounding at least 15 people, three of them critically.

Later, the Indian army descended on a village where thousands had gathered to participate in the funeral of a rebel killed along with four others, leading to more protests.

A young man was killed and two other people wounded when the Indian army fired at the funeral, officials and witnesses said.

Separately, two rebels and a soldier were killed in the northwestern Sopore area on Friday, authorities said.