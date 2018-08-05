A suicide bomber killed three Czech soldiers who were on a NATO foot patrol in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, officials said, an attack claimed by the Taliban.

One US and two Afghan soldiers were wounded, the NATO Resolute Support mission said in a statement.

The attack on a routine foot patrol happened in the Khalazai area of Charikar, capital of Parwan province, local officials said.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis paid tribute to the "heroes who fought against terrorism so far from home and who were killed by a suicide attacker."

"I respect what they did for our country. I am sending my deepest condolences to their families," he tweeted.