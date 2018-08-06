As the Trump administration readies to reimpose sanctions on Iran that were lifted under the 2015 nuclear accord, America's European allies fear greater regional instability.

President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the landmark agreement, signed by the US and five other world powers, remains one of the most consequential foreign policy decisions of his presidency.

Trump administration officials say the sanctions are being restored starting Monday in an effort to change the Iranian regime's behavior.

"They're the world's largest state sponsor of terror," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Indonesian television in an interview Sunday.

"That's what America is trying to get Iran to stop doing. That's the behavioral change that we're looking for from the Iranian regime."

But many US allies believe that language is code for regime change, according to two European diplomats involved in negotiations with the Trump administration over how sanctions would be reimposed.

The sanctions that go back into effect on Monday cover Iranian trade in automobiles and metals, including gold.

The US also has banned imports of Iranian products such as carpets and pistachios and revoked licenses that allowed Iran to purchase US and European aircraft.

TRT World's North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports from Washington.

Iran acquired five new European commercial planes on Sunday before the sales were cut off.

The last and most significant sanctions — those on Iran's oil sector and central bank — will be restored on November 4.

Oil sales are a crucial source of hard currency for Iran.

The nuclear deal lifted international sanctions in exchange for Tehran agreeing to restrictions on its nuclear program.

UN inspectors said Iran was complying with the deal, but Trump argued that it didn't do enough to curb Iran's malign activity in the region.