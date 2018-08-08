WORLD
1 MIN READ
Pro-abortion activists in Argentine stage Handmaid's Tale protest
Dozens of demonstrators in Buenos Aires dressed up as characters from the novel-turned-TV series "The Handmaid's Tale" on Sunday to show their support for legalising abortion.
Pro-abortion activists in Argentine stage Handmaid's Tale protest
Activists in favour of the legalisation of abortion disguised as characters from Canadian author Margaret Atwood's feminist dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale", perform at the "Parque de la Memoria" (Remembrance Park) in Buenos Aires, on August 5, 2018. / AFP
August 8, 2018

Dozens of demonstrators wearing red cloaks and white bonnets like the characters from the novel-turned-TV series "The Handmaid's Tale" demonstrated on Sunday in Argentina in favour of legalising abortion.

Argentina's lower house, the Chamber of Deputies, recently approved a bill that would legalise elective abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy. The measure is to be voted on by the Senate on August 8.

"The Handmaid's Tale" portrays a future in which women's rights have been stripped away. The Hulu series has 20 Emmy nominations in 2018.

Recommended

TRT World’s Monica Yanakiew reports from Buenos Aires.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote