Dozens of demonstrators wearing red cloaks and white bonnets like the characters from the novel-turned-TV series "The Handmaid's Tale" demonstrated on Sunday in Argentina in favour of legalising abortion.

Argentina's lower house, the Chamber of Deputies, recently approved a bill that would legalise elective abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy. The measure is to be voted on by the Senate on August 8.

"The Handmaid's Tale" portrays a future in which women's rights have been stripped away. The Hulu series has 20 Emmy nominations in 2018.