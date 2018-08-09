An air strike by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Shia rebels hit a bus driving in a busy market in northern Yemen on Thursday, killing at least 50 people including children and wounding 77, Yemen's rebel-run Al Masirah TV said, citing rebel health ministry figures.

The Western-backed alliance fighting the Iranian-aligned Houthi group in Yemen said the air strikes targeted missile launchers used to attack the southern Saudi industrial city of Jizan, killing a Yemeni civilian there, a statement carried by the state news agencySPAsaid.

TRT World's Reagan Des Vignes reports.

It accused the Houthis of using children as human shields.

"Today's attack in Saada was a legitimate military operation ... and was carried out in accordance with international humanitarian law," the Arabic-language statement said.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said one attack hit the bus driving children in Dahyan market, in northern Saada, adding hospitals there had received dozens of dead and wounded.

Call for investigation

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday condemned the air strike and called for an “independent and prompt investigation,” his spokesman said.

US and other Western powers provide arms and intelligence to the alliance, and human rights groups have criticised them over coalition air strikes that have killed hundreds of civilians at hospitals, schools and markets.

A US military spokeswoman said US forces were not involved in Thursday’s air strike.

“Grotesque, shameful, indignant. Blatant disregard for rules of war when bus carrying innocent school children is fair game for attack,” Jan Egeland, head of the Norwegian Refugee Council, said in a Twitter post.

The World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Yemen, Nevio Zagaria, said it has deployed emergency supplies. “I am extremely saddened by what happened in Saada ... The attack on civilians is not acceptable.”

US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the United States was concerned about reports of the air strikes and urged the Saudi-led coalition to “conduct a thorough and transparent investigation.”

Separately, a White House National Security Council spokeswoman referred to “conflicting reports in global media” and said “we are waiting for an official assessment of what actually happened.”

Asked if the White House and the State Department were offering differing views, the spokeswoman said: “We have the same position.”

Number of air strikes is unclear