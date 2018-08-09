Shia cleric Muqtada Sadr's alliance won Iraq's legislative election in May according to a manual recount, the electoral commission said on Friday, paving the way for a government to be formed nearly three months after the polls.

Allegations of fraud prompted the country's Supreme Court to order a partial manual recount, but Sadr's joint list with communists will retain all 54 seats it won to become the biggest bloc in Iraq's 329-seat parliament.

The only change from the recount will be an extra seat for the Conquest Alliance of pro-Iranian former paramilitary fighters at the expense of a local Baghdad list.

Conquest Alliance remains in second place but will have 48 seats instead of 47, Iraq's nine-member electoral commission said.