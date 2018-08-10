President Emmanuel Macron will speak with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Friday about jailed Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov, who has been on hunger strike since May and is gravely ill, a source in his Elysee office said.

Sentsov, imprisoned on what he says are political charges, began his hunger strike ahead of the World Cup to highlight Russia's human rights record.

The Crimea-born Sentsov, sentenced by a Russian court to 20 years in a high security penal colony in 2015 for "terrorist attacks" on the peninsula, is on the 89th day of a hunger strike.

Sentsov was accused of setting fire to two office buildings in Crimea, including one of Russia's ruling party, and of plotting to blow up a monument to Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin.

He was charged with organising a "terrorist group" in Crimea aiming to wrest the peninsula back from Moscow's control.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

The film director has denounced the trial as politically motivated, amid high tension between Russia and the West over the annexation.

Mother asks Kremlin to pardon son

Sentsov's mother Ludmila wrote to Putin on June 22, asking him to pardon Sentsov.

"I ask you ... not to ruin his life," the letter, published by the Echo of Moscow radio station, said.