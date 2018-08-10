Air strikes on opposition-held Idlib province in northwestern Syria killed at least 25 civilians, the Syrian Civil Defence said on Friday.

The strikes were carried out by forces loyal to the Bashar al Assad regime and the Russian military, one of the long-standing supporters of the regime in the war-torn country, the Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, told Anadolu Agency.

Anees Diab, spokesman of the civil defence in Khan Shaykhun, said at least 20 civilians were killed in Urum al Kubra, a rural area west of Aleppo, in air strikes by Russian military jets.

Another five civilians were killed in Assad regime air strikes on areas near Khan Shaykhun district and Tuh village.

The military jets also attacked the neighborhoods of Khan Shaykhun, al Tamaniah and Sukayk, and Turkmen region in Latakia, said Diab.

Late last month, regime leader Bashar al Assad told Russia’s TASS news agency that Idlib would be the “next target,” describing the region’s roughly four million civilian residents as “terrorists.”

Located in northwestern Syria near the Turkish border, Idlib was in May designated in an agreement brokered between the opposition and the regime by Turkey, Russia and Iran as a “de-escalation zone.”

To secure the de-escalation zone, Turkey established 12 observation posts inside Idlib, while Russian soldiers protect its external boundaries