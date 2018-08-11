WORLD
Death toll from Indonesia quake tops 380
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said on Saturday that 387 people died, jumping from the 321 it reported the previous day, as search and rescue teams continue to sift through the rubble and people already buried by relatives are accounted for.
Over 270,000 people had been forced to flee their homes because of a series of tremors over the past two weeks. (August 10, 2018) / Reuters
August 11, 2018

An earthquake on the Indonesian island of Lombok has killed 387 people, authorities said on Saturday, adding hundreds of thousands of displaced people were still short of clean water, food and medicine nearly a week on.

The shallow 6.9-magnitude quake on Sunday levelled tens of thousands of homes, mosques and businesses across Lombok, just one week after another tremor surged through the island and killed 17.

"It's predicted the death toll will continue to grow because there are still victims who are suspected of being buried by landslides and under rubble, and there are victims that have not been recorded and reported to posts," national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

The number forced from their homes in the disaster has soared to 387,000, Nugroho said, with around 13,000 injured.

North hit hardest

The hardest hit region of Lombok has been in the north, where 334 people have died and nearly 200,000 have been forced from their homes, according to the latest official tolls.

Two people were also killed by the quake on the neighbouring tourist island of Bali.

Nugroho said the emergency response period has been extended another 14 days, which would allow authorities to deal with the "many problems" that still existed in the field.

Most of the displaced are sleeping under tents or tarpaulins near their ruined homes or in evacuation shelters, while makeshift medical facilities have been set up to treat the injured.

Six days after the quake hit some evacuees have still not received assistance, particularly in the mountainous north of the island.

"The main problem is the distribution of supplies to thousands of refugee points," Nugroho said.

"Most of the roads in North Lombok were damaged by the earthquake."

Survivors of the quake have been shaken by hundreds of aftershocks, including a shallow 5.9-magnitude quake on Thursday which caused people to flee evacuation shelters crying and screaming.

Lombok lifted 10 inches by quake

Scientists say the powerful Indonesian earthquake lifted the island it struck by as much as 10 inches (25 centimetres).

Using satellite images of Lombok from the days following the Aug. 5 quake, scientists from NASA and the California Institute of Technology's joint rapid imaging project made a ground deformation map and measured changes in the island's surface.

In the northwest of the island near the epicentre, the rupturing faultline lifted the earth by a quarter of a meter. In other places it dropped by 2-6 inches (5-15 centimetres).

NASA said satellite observations can help authorities respond to earthquakes and other natural or manmade disasters.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
