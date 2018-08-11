Thousands of demonstrators gathered at a mosque in China to stop its government-ordered demolition, a participant said Saturday, as Beijing's increasingly harsh policies against religion heighten anxiety about Islam's future in the country.

The ethnic Hui Muslims – an ethnoreligious group predominantly composed of Han Chinese adherents to the Muslim faith – staged a sit-in protest in China's western region of Ningxia against the government plans amid tightening curbs on Islam in the country to pull its practice in line with the Chinese mainstream.

Across the nation, Chinese officials have sought to limit religious freedoms for Muslims as part of a widespread attempt to bring believers in line with the dictates of the ruling Communist Party.

China officially guarantees freedom of religion, but in recent years officials have tightened controls in heavily Muslim areas.

Protesters began gathering Thursday ahead of a deadline to demolish the grand mosque in the town of Weizhou in the northern Ningxia region, a restaurant owner surnamed Ma told AFP.

Videos posted on social media over the last two days show hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the building as police with riot shields stand by.

Holding Chinese flags, they sat quietly on the building's steps and milled around a large plaza, before heading to Friday night prayers, according to the videos, which could not be verified by AFP.

"The government said it's an illegal building, but it's not. The mosque has several hundred years of history," Ma said.

"Arab" design

The mosque was rebuilt over the past two years, according to government documents, but the licensing process was not carefully managed and several officials received a "serious warning" from a local disciplinary committee.

In the process, the facade was changed from its previous Chinese style - featuring sweeping tiled roofs similar to a Buddhist temple - to what is often described in China as an "Arab" design, with domes, minarets and crescents.

Concerns have been growing in Weizhou since the circulation of a government order last week demanding the mosque's demolition on the grounds that it had been rebuilt without the proper permits.

The document - which could not be verified by AFP - said that if the building was not demolished by Friday, August 10, the government would "forcefully tear it down, and you will accept responsibility for the consequences."