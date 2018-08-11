The leaders of Germany and Spain on Saturday promoted a shared approach to immigration into the European Union amid growing populist opposition in other EU nations to taking in more asylum-seekers.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, meeting at a country estate in the southern region of Andalusia, advocated a "fair distribution" of migrants for EU nations. They said they will share their common vision at an EU summit next month in Austria.

"No country can be exempt from this challenge," Merkel said at a press conference after the meeting. "The racist tendencies we are seeing, regrettably, in all member countries is something we have to fight against."

Spain has become the primary destination for migrants attempting to reach Europe by sea in recent months. While largely welcoming, Sanchez's Socialist government is trying to stem the flow of migrants across the Mediterranean by holding talks with Morocco, one of the main departure points now used by traffickers to cross the sea.