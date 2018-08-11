WORLD
2 MIN READ
North and South Korea workers come together for football
Inter-Korean construction workers' game in Seoul is seen as a way to improve cooperation between the two countries.
North and South Korea workers come together for football
Players from South Korea (R) and North Korea (L) pose for a photo session before the inter-Korean workers' football match in Seoul on August 11, 2018. / AFP
August 11, 2018

Football matches on Saturday between workers from North and South Korea have brought the two countries closer together. 

All civilian communication between the two countries – which remain technically at war after the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice instead of a peace treaty – is banned unless approved by the governments.

Sporting cooperation helped spark the current diplomatic thaw, after the North sent a high-level delegation, athletes, cheerleaders and performers to this year's Winter Olympics in the South.

"Seoul's city government won't stop its efforts. Let's work towards peace together," said Park Won-soon, mayor of Seoul.

Recommended

This is only the fourth time these teams have met on the sporting field in almost two decades. 

While there's rivalry on the pitch, recent sports exchanges like this are seen as a way to improve cooperation between the two countries.

TRT World'sOliver Whitfield-Miocic reports Seoul.

SOURCE:TRT World, AFP
Explore
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote