Football matches on Saturday between workers from North and South Korea have brought the two countries closer together.

All civilian communication between the two countries – which remain technically at war after the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice instead of a peace treaty – is banned unless approved by the governments.

Sporting cooperation helped spark the current diplomatic thaw, after the North sent a high-level delegation, athletes, cheerleaders and performers to this year's Winter Olympics in the South.

"Seoul's city government won't stop its efforts. Let's work towards peace together," said Park Won-soon, mayor of Seoul.