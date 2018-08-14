WORLD
1 MIN READ
Facing the death penalty for reporting on Egyptian massacre
It's been five years since the Rabaa Square massacre in which more than 800 people, who were demanding the return of deposed president, Mohamed Morsi, were killed. One of those arrested for reporting on the massacre is photojournalist Shawkan.
Facing the death penalty for reporting on Egyptian massacre
Prosecutors requested the death penalty for Shawkan, along with hundreds of protesters arrested that day. / TRTWorld
August 14, 2018

Ruda Mahrous opens her door to anyone willing to listen to how her son was locked up in an Egyptian prison five years ago. Mahmoud Abu Zaid, better known as Shawkan, was photographing protests in Cairo's Rabaa Square. 

After the overthrow of the elected president, Mohamed Morsi, supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood-led a mass sit-in there. When Egyptian security forces stormed the square, she didn't know if he had survived.

Recommended

TRT World's Sarah Balter reports. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote