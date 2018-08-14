Ruda Mahrous opens her door to anyone willing to listen to how her son was locked up in an Egyptian prison five years ago. Mahmoud Abu Zaid, better known as Shawkan, was photographing protests in Cairo's Rabaa Square.

After the overthrow of the elected president, Mohamed Morsi, supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood-led a mass sit-in there. When Egyptian security forces stormed the square, she didn't know if he had survived.