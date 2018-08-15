A man detained on Tuesday on suspicion of deliberately targeting pedestrians outside Britain's parliament is Salih Khater, a British citizen of Sudanese origin who was not previously known to intelligence agencies, a European security source said.

Police arrested a 29-year-old man after he appeared to drive his car at cyclists and pedestrians before ramming his car into barriers.

"It is still being treated as terrorism but the motive is unknown as yet," said a European security source. Police have not given any further details about the man's identity.

The British citizen originally came from another country, UK Security Minister Ben Wallace said. The crash appeared to be the second terrorist attack at the building in just under 18 months

At least three people were injured. The driver, a 29-year-old man, was arrested by armed officers moments later. He was not cooperating with detectives, the British police counter-terrorism chief said.

"Given that this appears to be a deliberate act, the method, and this being an iconic site, we are treating it as a terrorist incident," Metropolitan Police London Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu told reporters.

In March 2017, Khalid Masood, 52, killed four people on nearby Westminster Bridge and stabbed an unarmed police officer to death in the grounds of parliament before being shot dead. It was the first of five attacks in Britain last year that police designated as terrorism, three of which used vehicles as weapons.

"The threat to the United Kingdom from terrorism remains severe," British Prime Minister Theresa May said in a statement.

Basu said the suspect in Tuesday's incident was in custody but not cooperating. He said the man had not been formally identified but was not believed to be known to security forces.

TheBBC, citing unnamed sources, said the man was from the Birmingham area and known to police, although not to intelligence or counter-terrorism agencies.

TRT World'sSarah Morice has the latest from London.

No other suspects

Basu said there were currently no other suspects from the scene of the incident, and no indications of further danger.

The police said detectives searched two properties in Birmingham and one in Nottingham over the car crash at parliament.