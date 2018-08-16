Madonna, the queen of pop, appears to have travelled to the former imperial city of Marrakech in western Morocco to celebrate her 60th birthday on Thursday.

"Walking thru the Labyrinth of the Medina during the Call to Prayer," the American singer wrote on her Facebook and Instagram accounts on the eve of the big day.

She posted a "birthday, magic, adventure" video shot at night in the labyrinthine alleys of the city's ancient market.