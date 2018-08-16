Gunmen attacked an area around a security base and training centre for Afghanistan's intelligence service on Thursday in the capital Kabul, officials said.

Staff and officials at the centre took shelter in a protected area of the compound as gunfire came from a half-finished building near the site.

Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanekzai said the attackers were firing rocket-propelled grenades and other weapons but it was unclear how many gunmen were involved.

TRT World's Sultan Faizy brings the latest from Kabul.

Gunfire and explosion

The area around the site was closed off but media reported that gunfire and at least one explosion could be heard.