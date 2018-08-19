WORLD
Strong earthquake jolts Indonesian island of Lombok
Another strong tremor rattles the Indonesian island of Lombok after a magnitude 7.0 quake on August 5 damaged tens of thousands of homes and displaced several hundred thousand people.
Indonesia, a sprawling archipelago that straddles the Pacific "Ring of Fire," is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. / Reuters
August 19, 2018

A strong earthquake jolted the Indonesian island of Lombok on Sunday as it tries to recover from a quake earlier this month that killed 460 people.

The US Geological Survey measured Sunday's quake, which was centered in the northeast of the island, at magnitude 6.3 and a depth of seven kilometres.

An Associated Press reporter on the island said the tremor caused landslides in hilly areas and panic in villages. 

The latest tremor sent shudders through residents.

"It was very strong. All the lights went out," Asmaatul Husna told Reuters at a shopping mall where she works in Lombok's main town, Mataram.

Disaster mitigation agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said there were no reports so far of casualties or damage.

"We are still monitoring," he told TVOne television.

He said that activity on the island was normal and Mount Rinjani, where hundreds of trekkers were stranded after the July 29 quake, was closed and there were no tourists there.

TRT World spoke to journalist Jack Hewson in Jakarta for the latest developments.

Lombok suffered damage running to more than $342 million from the August 5 earthquake, authorities said last week, putting the death toll at more than 430.

More than 350,000 people fled their homes after that quake to shelter in government-provided tents or makeshift structures in open fields. Authorities said aid was slow getting to some of the hardest-hit areas as they are remote.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
