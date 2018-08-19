A strong earthquake jolted the Indonesian island of Lombok on Sunday as it tries to recover from a quake earlier this month that killed 460 people.

The US Geological Survey measured Sunday's quake, which was centered in the northeast of the island, at magnitude 6.3 and a depth of seven kilometres.

An Associated Press reporter on the island said the tremor caused landslides in hilly areas and panic in villages.

The latest tremor sent shudders through residents.

"It was very strong. All the lights went out," Asmaatul Husna told Reuters at a shopping mall where she works in Lombok's main town, Mataram.