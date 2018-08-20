TÜRKİYE
Two suspects in US Embassy gun attack arrested in Ankara
Turkish police arrested two suspected attackers involved in the US Embassy drive-by shooting in Ankara, seizing the weapons believed to have been used.
Shots were fired at a security booth outside the US Embassy in Turkey's capital early Monday, no injuries reported. / AA
August 20, 2018

Two suspects involved in the US Embassy drive-by shooting in Ankara have been arrested, the regional governor's office said on Monday.

The attack took place at 5:30 am local time (0230 GMT), when six shots were fired from a white vehicle at the US Embassy's main entrance.

The Ankara governor's office named the suspects as Ahmet Celikten and Osman Gundas; the 9mm pistol and vehicle used in the shooting incident were also seized.

Celikten and Gundas have confessed to their involvement in the attack, the office said.

Celikten, who was born in 1979, was wanted for a prison break; he also had a criminal record for causing reckless injury; the other suspect, Gundas, born in 1980, had several criminal records such as causing deliberate injury, drugs and auto theft.

A judicial probe into the incident remains ongoing; contacts of the suspects and all aspects of the shooting incident are being investigated, said the official statement.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Turkey thanked the Turkish police and government for its efforts in nabbing the suspects.

"We thank the Turkish National Police and the Government of Turkey for their fast and professional action in apprehending two individuals who allegedly attacked our Mission this morning. We appreciate their support and protection," the US Mission in Turkey said on Twitter.

Earlier, Turkey's presidential spokesman had condemned the attack on the US Embassy and said all foreign missions in the country remain safe.

In a Twitter post, Ibrahim Kalin said, "We condemn the attack on the US embassy. This is a clear attempt to create chaos.

"Turkey is a safe country, and all foreign missions remain safe under the law. The incident is being investigated and will be clarified as soon as possible."

In a written statement, Ankara's governor said there were no casualties in the incident.

TRT World'sOubai Shahbandar has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
